UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PNCA To Celebrate Eid Online With Celebrities' Families

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 04:50 PM

PNCA to celebrate Eid online with celebrities' families

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :While adopting the social distancing for Eid-ul-Adha gatherings, PNCA will invite children of veteran film stars of Pakistani industry for online meet up through video calls for its programme titled 'Eid Gup Shup'.

This initiative was taken by Director General Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Dr Fozia Saeed. She will be having entertaining discussions with kids of big Names in entertainment industry such as film stars Rani, Sabiha Khanum and Waheed Murad where they will share their memories growing up as stars' kids, said an official of PNCA.

Rabia Hassan, daughter of famous actress Rani, Sehrish daughter of Sabiha khanum and Adil Murad, son of legendary Waheed Murad will come live on PNCA's official Facebook page while conversing with Dr Fozia on all three days of Eid respectively.

The live sessions of these discussions will be held daily from first day of Eid where star kids will share the memories associated with their celebrity parents and how it influenced their lives

Related Topics

Pakistan Film And Movies Facebook Waheed Murad Adil Murad Sabiha Khanum All From Industry Share

Recent Stories

UAE continues providing free healthcare services t ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan, China, Afghanistan and Nepal agree to jo ..

14 minutes ago

PTA Issues Detail Order on PUBG

31 minutes ago

Cebu Pacific celebrates Eid Al Adha with AED79 sea ..

56 minutes ago

Etihad Credit Insurance extends support to RAK Cer ..

60 minutes ago

Al Zeyoudi discusses diversification of trade, inv ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.