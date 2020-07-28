PNCA to celebrate Eid online with celebrities' families

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :While adopting the social distancing for Eid-ul-Adha gatherings, PNCA will invite children of veteran film stars of Pakistani industry for online meet up through video calls for its programme titled 'Eid Gup Shup'.

This initiative was taken by Director General Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Dr Fozia Saeed. She will be having entertaining discussions with kids of big Names in entertainment industry such as film stars Rani, Sabiha Khanum and Waheed Murad where they will share their memories growing up as stars' kids, said an official of PNCA.

Rabia Hassan, daughter of famous actress Rani, Sehrish daughter of Sabiha khanum and Adil Murad, son of legendary Waheed Murad will come live on PNCA's official Facebook page while conversing with Dr Fozia on all three days of Eid respectively.

The live sessions of these discussions will be held daily from first day of Eid where star kids will share the memories associated with their celebrity parents and how it influenced their lives