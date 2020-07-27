PNCA to conclude online calligraphy classes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Art (PNCA), which was continuing its classes for calligraphy online due to lock down, will broadcast its last chapter on July 27 to 30 on all official social media of the council.

According to the management, the classes that were scheduled pre-lockdown were halted due to the Covid-19, were being conducted in form of videos that were uploaded on PNCA's Facebook and YouTube channel in three sections.

The first section had 7 parts and each part was posted on the social media sites of the council at 10 am daily.

The second sections of the classes were being posted and streamed on the council's YouTube channel every Monday under the supervision of famous calligraphist Shabbir Ahmad Zia.

The last chapter of the classes will be streamed three days continuously ( July 27 to 30) and will be concluded before Eid-ul-Adha Online classes aimed at helping the students to rekindle their creative skills who were confined at their homes during lock-down.