UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PNCA To Conduct Weekly Workshop On Puppet Making

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 12:01 AM

PNCA to conduct weekly workshop on puppet making

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :The Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) will conduct a weekly workshop on puppet making for children every Monday through its social media accounts by renowned trainer and expert puppeteer on rod puppet.

Renowned puppet artist and pioneer of the puppetry art in Pakistan Farooq Qaiser, through Facebook live, will also be guiding children to take precautionary measures regarding COVID-19 using his unique style of producing message oriented contents, shows with a blend of satire and lovely songs for all age groups, said an official of PNCA.

PNCA's National puppet theater has its own history of entertaining children and elders equally over the last four decades.

It has been playing a pivotal role in training children for good values through its message oriented entertaining stories and songs.

It has also developed dance performances on folk songs of every province to symbolize all colors of national diversified cultures.

According to the official, the council had planned outreach programs to hold puppet shows in various schools of Islamabad and Rawalpindi in first phase, then schools of other Districts and provinces in phase wise during international puppet festival for year 2020.

"Unfortunately we had to postpone all our planned activities after the outbreak of Covid 19. We hope Covid 19 will end and we will go back to our routine life soon", he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Social Media Facebook Rawalpindi Farooq Qaiser 2020 All

Recent Stories

UAE creates opportunities for its citizens: Sarah ..

2 hours ago

Mansour bin Mohammed visits Dubai Field Hospital a ..

2 hours ago

BBC Ends Free TV License Program for UK Citizens A ..

4 minutes ago

US State Dept. China Should Meet Russia to Conside ..

4 minutes ago

Coronavirus patients' figure remained low: NCOC

4 minutes ago

Zaki Nusseibeh commends success of virtual UAE-Chi ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.