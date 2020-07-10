PNCA to conduct weekly workshop on puppet making

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :The Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) will conduct a weekly workshop on puppet making for children every Monday through its social media accounts by renowned trainer and expert puppeteer on rod puppet.

Renowned puppet artist and pioneer of the puppetry art in Pakistan Farooq Qaiser, through Facebook live, will also be guiding children to take precautionary measures regarding COVID-19 using his unique style of producing message oriented contents, shows with a blend of satire and lovely songs for all age groups, said an official of PNCA.

PNCA's National puppet theater has its own history of entertaining children and elders equally over the last four decades.

It has been playing a pivotal role in training children for good values through its message oriented entertaining stories and songs.

It has also developed dance performances on folk songs of every province to symbolize all colors of national diversified cultures.

According to the official, the council had planned outreach programs to hold puppet shows in various schools of Islamabad and Rawalpindi in first phase, then schools of other Districts and provinces in phase wise during international puppet festival for year 2020.

"Unfortunately we had to postpone all our planned activities after the outbreak of Covid 19. We hope Covid 19 will end and we will go back to our routine life soon", he added.