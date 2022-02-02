UrduPoint.com

PNCA To Display Rabia Zuberi Collection Titled "Forms Of Existence" On Feb 3

Faizan Hashmi Published February 02, 2022 | 01:30 PM

PNCA to display Rabia Zuberi collection titled "Forms of Existence" on Feb 3

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) would organize an art exhibition titled "Forms of Existence"-- a show to pay tribute to a legendary master artist Rabia Zuberi on February 3.

The show is an amalgamation of drawings, sculptures and paintings from National Art Gallery's permanent collection. The senior officials of Visual Arts Division, PNCA told APP that the show will be on display till February 10, 2022.

COVID SOPS will be strictly followed at the premises of display.

Rabia Zuberi, sometime referred to in Pakistan as Queen Mother of Arts, was a sculptor, painter, former chairperson of the Pakistan Arts Council, teacher and Pakistan's first woman sculptor.

Some of her drawings includes Duputta, Quest for Peace and some sculptures titled "Peace Message from the Progressive World and Peace Message" were acquired by the National Art Gallery, Pakistan during an exhibition in 2003.

In 2010, the government awarded her the Pride of Performance in recognition of her paintings, depicting an orphan with visage.

Her life is covered in a book titled "Rabia Zuberi: Life and Work" which was published in 2009. Her career was covered in a book titled "Unveiling the Visible: Lives and Works of Women Artists of Pakistan" which was published in 2002.

