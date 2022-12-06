PNCA to hold art conversation, exhibition on Dec 7

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) will hold an art conversation followed by an exhibition "Healing the Wounds" by Fazil Hussain Mousavi here on December 7.

Fazil Hussain Mousavi will be in conversation with Muhammad Hassan Miraj to speak on the unique collection that carries calligraphy, text, figurative art, symbolism and eye catching images that have deep meanings and messages.

Fazil Mousavi is an artist from Balochistan with a niche of visual storytelling. His work has been displayed in many exhibitions, last being Oxford University, UK.

He is the founder of the Sketch Club in Quetta.

The sketch club is an art initiative that expresses resilience through arts. The Sketch Club has received a lot of attention through their international exhibitions in Sydney, Melbourne and Los Angeles. Founded in 2009 in Quetta Pakistan the purpose was to give back to society by transferring skills and knowledge to the youth of the community.

Fazil shares how the Hazara community responds to the different forms of stigmatisation through creativity, said the organizers. The exhibition continues till December 15.