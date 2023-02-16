PNCA to hold child art show starting tomorrow

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) will hold an exciting art show featuring works by children, here from February 17-18.

The show is being organized by Discovering New Artists (DNA) in collaboration with PNCA. This is the 9th Art for Change -International Child Art Exhibition for the 140+ child artists who have been selected as best artists among the 6,500+ art submissions from private, public, and under-resourced schools from 15 different countries across the globe.

Art for Change - International Child Art Exhibition is a collection of paintings on canvas with compassion and care for a noble cause. These art pieces are the most recent works of the junior artists depicting the theme 'Colors of Nature, Girls education, and Innovate the Future.

' The team of Discovering New Artists tried its best to make 'Art for Change – International Child Art Competition and Exhibition' a refreshing and fruitful experience for both the volunteers and the children, said the organizers.

The two day exhibition and award ceremony will continue till February 18, while the travelling show will also be organized at Lahore and Karachi.

The show is jointly organized by Discovering New Artists (DNA), PNCA, Alliance Francaise Karachi and Goethe Institute, and TNS Beaconhouse DHA, while the 9th Art for Change is supported by the Queen's Commonwealth Trust (QCT).

The travelling exhibitions are open for public and the artworks will be available for sale. This year's sale proceeds will be donated to the victims of recent floods.