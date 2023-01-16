UrduPoint.com

PNCA To Hold Exhibition And Book-launching Tomorrow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 16, 2023 | 04:10 PM

PNCA to hold exhibition and book-launching tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) will hold a solo exhibition and a book launch here on January 17.

This exciting new show depicts the life and artworks of Muhammad Javed, a living legend in the field of fine arts while the book titled "Muhammad Javed - A Versatile Artist" written by Shabnam Abbasi and edited by Dr. Shaukat Mehmood revolves around unique techniques and styles. It was published in 2021.

Fareena Mazhar, Secretary National Heritage and Culture Division will inaugurate the show. For the book launch, the guest speakers include Dr. Shaukat Mehmood, Prof. Dr. Ajaz Anwar, Dr. Arjumand Faisal, Prof. Dr. Mamoona Khan Ms. Shabnam Abbasi who will discuss the art and life of Muhammad Javed, said the organizers.

Muhammad Javed is in the field of Fine Art (Painting) for about six decades and is a living legend. After graduating in Fine Art from the National College of Arts, Lahore in 1962, he continuously explored the ideology of modern art and created his individual idiom, and contributed a lot in the field. He has participated in a number of group exhibitions and has several solo shows at his credit held in the country and abroad. He remained an MIT scholar and won First Annual Distinguished Artist Award in 1989, which was given for the first time by MIT.

Later on, he also received some awards from local institutions and societies. Muhammad Javed not only painted city heritage but delineated varied socio-economic, cultural, and political subjects.

His artwork has historic relevance and represents realities of life, developed through a process of creating interesting forms, building composition by dividing space, depicting objects, and manipulating the canvas skillfully. Moreover, he probed new dimensions in modern calligraphic paintings and introduced a unique style.

Besides, he did innovative artwork with charcoal to document artistic travelogue of different countries, the organizers told APP. Due to his thought-provoking work he was selected and included along with other thirty-eight western painters in the publication "Fine Art Masters of 21st Century" brought out in German in 2016.

In 2013, the book "A Man of the Arts – Muhammad Javed" was published comprising views and reviews of various prominent art critics and writers encompassing about five decades of his career as a painter. Another book "Muhammad Javed - A Versatile Artist" based on the dissertation done in 2017 by a research scholar from the College of Art and Design, University of Punjab, Lahore, who obtained an M.Phil degree, was published in July 2021. Muhammad Javed is also an acclaimed writer and well-known for his valuable contribution to promoting the appreciation of art and literature in the country.

This exhibition comprising 34 paintings including calligraphic paintings and artworks created in charcoal medium, is reflective of the social, cultural, and political activities of the life that took place during the period in which he painted.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Century Punjab German Fine Man Shabnam January July 2017 2016 From

Recent Stories

Shujaat, Zardari discuss formation of Punjab's int ..

Shujaat, Zardari discuss formation of Punjab's interim setup

1 minute ago
 PM calls meeting to deliberate names proposed for ..

PM calls meeting to deliberate names proposed for Punjab interim CM

18 minutes ago
 BEEAH Group launches BEEAH Education to drive sust ..

BEEAH Group launches BEEAH Education to drive sustainable action

26 minutes ago
 Former SCBA President Latif Afridi killed on PHC p ..

Former SCBA President Latif Afridi killed on PHC premises

55 minutes ago
 LHC suspends ECP's bailable arrest warrants agains ..

LHC suspends ECP's bailable arrest warrants against Imran Khan, others

2 hours ago
 RAKTDA continues to diversify tourism offering wit ..

RAKTDA continues to diversify tourism offering with updates to â€˜Rak Holiday Ho ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.