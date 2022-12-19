UrduPoint.com

PNCA To Hold Flood Relief Fund Raiser Photography Show On Dec 20

Faizan Hashmi Published December 19, 2022 | 05:30 PM

PNCA to hold flood relief fund raiser photography show on Dec 20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) will hold a group show of photography by various photographers here on December 20 to raise funds for flood victims.

The art fundraiser event "Pakistan Panorama" is a group show covering the colors, people and life within Pakistan and the proceeds generated from the show will go to the Prime Minister Flood Relief Fund.

The show is being presented in association with Rabia and Tahira Families Trust (RTFT). The event aims at highlighting the natural beauty and landscapes of Pakistan along with way of living of people in different areas and tell the audience that how flood affected people are suffering due to natural disaster, said the organizers.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Flood December Event From

Recent Stories

IMF not happy with Ishaq Dar’s policies, demands ..

IMF not happy with Ishaq Dar’s policies, demands increase in petroleum levy

1 hour ago
 LHC orders federal govt to submit details of all r ..

LHC orders federal govt to submit details of all recipients of Thoshakhana gifts

2 hours ago
 Rehan Ahmed shines as he breaks third Test open wi ..

Rehan Ahmed shines as he breaks third Test open with three-wicket burst

2 hours ago
 Coalition govt's Ministers lash out at Imran Khan

Coalition govt's Ministers lash out at Imran Khan

3 hours ago
 Shehbaz, Zardari vow to move forward for Political ..

Shehbaz, Zardari vow to move forward for Political stability

5 hours ago
 Punjab CM Elahi praises Nawaz Sharif over construc ..

Punjab CM Elahi praises Nawaz Sharif over construction of motorway

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.