PNCA to hold flood relief fund raiser photography show on Dec 20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) will hold a group show of photography by various photographers here on December 20 to raise funds for flood victims.

The art fundraiser event "Pakistan Panorama" is a group show covering the colors, people and life within Pakistan and the proceeds generated from the show will go to the Prime Minister Flood Relief Fund.

The show is being presented in association with Rabia and Tahira Families Trust (RTFT). The event aims at highlighting the natural beauty and landscapes of Pakistan along with way of living of people in different areas and tell the audience that how flood affected people are suffering due to natural disaster, said the organizers.