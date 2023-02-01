PNCA to hold Kashmir cultural festival from Feb 3

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) in collaboration with the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan will mark Kashmir Solidarity Day through a three-day cultural festival here from February 3-5.

The event will include speeches, tableaus, Mili Naghmay, puppet show, painting and photography exhibition, stage play, folk performances, music and songs of solidarity to highlight Kashmir issue through soft expressions of art and crafts and engage the youth in healthy activities to promote Kashmiri cultural heritage and highlight problems faced by Kashmiris, said Director General PNCA, Ayub Jamali while talking to APP.

The activities have been arranged to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people struggling for their right of self-determination in the Indian Occupied Kashmir through purely a cultural perspective. The program will focus on serving the fun lovers as informative entertainment through highlighting cultural heritage and traditions of the country and also pay tribute to the heroes of the freedom movement in sub-continent and Kashmir and the struggle of freedom fighters.

These programs are a regular feature of PNCA to celebrate the national days by presenting a variety of cultural and entertainment activities to promote the tangible and intangible cultural heritage of Pakistan.

The programs aim to pay tribute to the Kashmiri freedom fighters and martyrs and show solidarity with the Kashmiri brothers against Indian occupation and brutality.

Different segments of the festival will focus on the atrocities by the Indian army in occupied Kashmir as artistes will present Kashmiri folk and traditional music and songs to show solidarity with Kashmiris fighting for their due right of self-determination calling the international community to play their role in solving the issue through United Nations resolutions and stop Indians from violation of human rights in Kashmir, he said.