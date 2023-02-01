UrduPoint.com

PNCA To Hold Kashmir Cultural Festival From Feb 3

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2023 | 03:00 PM

PNCA to hold Kashmir cultural festival from Feb 3

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) in collaboration with the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan will mark Kashmir Solidarity Day through a three-day cultural festival here from February 3-5.

The event will include speeches, tableaus, Mili Naghmay, puppet show, painting and photography exhibition, stage play, folk performances, music and songs of solidarity to highlight Kashmir issue through soft expressions of art and crafts and engage the youth in healthy activities to promote Kashmiri cultural heritage and highlight problems faced by Kashmiris, said Director General PNCA, Ayub Jamali while talking to APP.

The activities have been arranged to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people struggling for their right of self-determination in the Indian Occupied Kashmir through purely a cultural perspective. The program will focus on serving the fun lovers as informative entertainment through highlighting cultural heritage and traditions of the country and also pay tribute to the heroes of the freedom movement in sub-continent and Kashmir and the struggle of freedom fighters.

These programs are a regular feature of PNCA to celebrate the national days by presenting a variety of cultural and entertainment activities to promote the tangible and intangible cultural heritage of Pakistan.

The programs aim to pay tribute to the Kashmiri freedom fighters and martyrs and show solidarity with the Kashmiri brothers against Indian occupation and brutality.

Different segments of the festival will focus on the atrocities by the Indian army in occupied Kashmir as artistes will present Kashmiri folk and traditional music and songs to show solidarity with Kashmiris fighting for their due right of self-determination calling the international community to play their role in solving the issue through United Nations resolutions and stop Indians from violation of human rights in Kashmir, he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Occupied Kashmir Army United Nations Martyrs Shaheed Music February Event From Love

Recent Stories

Peshawar Suicide attack: US Centcom commander call ..

Peshawar Suicide attack: US Centcom commander calls army chief, expresses condol ..

2 hours ago
 Abdulla Al Mandous named UAE’s official candidat ..

Abdulla Al Mandous named UAE’s official candidate for WMO Presidency

2 hours ago
 Shaheen shares his struggle tale in cricket career

Shaheen shares his struggle tale in cricket career

2 hours ago
 ‘Year of Sustainability’ is culmination of UAE ..

‘Year of Sustainability’ is culmination of UAE’s pioneering efforts in env ..

2 hours ago
 Police raid Pervaiz Elahi's Gujrat house to arrest ..

Police raid Pervaiz Elahi's Gujrat house to arrest Ch Wajahat, his son

2 hours ago
 UAE lights up in support of World Neglected Tropic ..

UAE lights up in support of World Neglected Tropical Diseases Day

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.