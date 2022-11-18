UrduPoint.com

PNCA To Hold Puppet Show For Children On Saturday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 18, 2022 | 01:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has scheduled a colorful puppet show for children and students from various educational institutions of twin cities on November, 19.

The National Puppet Theater will showcase the skills of its puppeteers featuring vibrantly costumed puppets and present Folk Tales, Skits, regional dances and national songs to provide infotainment for young minds to engage them in healthy activities.

The show will highlight various issues like health, education and environment etc, through stories with lessons.

Children along with parents are invited to attend the show.

The show is a regular feature of PNCA and the National Heritage and Culture Division that promotes culture and traditionsamong the children with an understanding of their folk legacies which is an important part of their training, said the organizers.

