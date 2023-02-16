UrduPoint.com

PNCA To Hold Puppet Show For Children, Youth Tomorrow

Published February 16, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) will hold a colorful puppet show on February 17 at Liaquat Memorial Hall, Rawalpindi, to entertain children, youth and students from various educational institutions of twin cities.

The National Puppet Theater of PNCA will showcase the skills of its puppeteers featuring vibrant costumed puppets and presented Folk Tales, Skits, regional dances and national songs to provide infotainment for young minds to engage them in healthy activities.

The show will highlight various issues like health, education and environment etc through stories with lessons. Children along with parents are invited to attend the show.

The show is a regular feature of PNCA and National Heritage and Culture Division that promotes culture and traditionsamong the children with understanding of their folk legacies which is an important part of their training, said the organizers.

