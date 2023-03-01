PNCA to hold solo show to highlight women issues on March 7

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) is all set to unveil a fantastic new solo exhibition "Art from the Heart", by Naela Chohan who uses the medium of visual arts to counter narratives against islam, Pakistan and women in general by Muslim women in particular here on March 7.

Ms. Chohan is one the Pakistani women artist who dedicated herself to gender inequality issues. The artist is deeply inspired by Mrs. Samina Alvi, First lady of Pakistan 's commitment to creating awareness about breast cancer which is serious issue globally, therefore Naela Chohan intends to have one of her painting on the particular issue auctioned with all the proceedings from the auction going towards charity.

The show will be open for general public from 7th March and will continue till 9th March, at National Art Gallery of PNCA.

PNCA is dedicated to promote Pakistani Art on local and international scale. Our elevate and unique programs that present the traditional and contemporary art practices we reflect upon the excellence and cultural diversity of Pakistan as well as support professional development of the artist, said the organizers.

PNCA is committed to promoting significant aspects of the country and encourages community participation in gallery activities, fostering curatorial practice to artist's own understanding of their work and encourages a healthy and sustainable local arts industry. PNCA has maintained a range of regionally focused visual arts exhibitions featuring both nationally and internationally recognized artists.