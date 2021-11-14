UrduPoint.com

PNCA To Organize Art Exhibition"Beauty Alt Atrocite" On Nov 16

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 31 seconds ago Sun 14th November 2021 | 12:00 PM

PNCA to organize art exhibition"Beauty Alt Atrocite" on Nov 16

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), Visual Arts Division would organize art exhibition of Ayisha Arshad Shahnawaz titled "Beauty Alt Atrocite" on November 16.

Minister for Federal education and Professional Training and National History and Literary Heritage Division Shafaqat Mahmood likely to be the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony.

The artwork would be displayed at PNCA National Art Gallery, Islamabad. Aisha Arshad Shahnawaz is renowned artist.

Senior officials of PNCA and people from different walks of life would also attend the exhibition.

\778

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Education November From

Recent Stories

Local Press: UAE to host critical COP28 summit

Local Press: UAE to host critical COP28 summit

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 2021

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 14th November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 14th November 2021

4 hours ago
 UAE, Ukraine advancing cooperation on development ..

UAE, Ukraine advancing cooperation on development of sports

11 hours ago
 Finland win keeps pressure on world champions Fran ..

Finland win keeps pressure on world champions France

11 hours ago
 Asad Umar lauds KP Govt measures for promotion of ..

Asad Umar lauds KP Govt measures for promotion of tourism, conservation of archa ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.