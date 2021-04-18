PNCA to organize graduation ceremony for film production programme in June

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :Director General Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Dr. Fouzia Saeed has said that PNCA film section was planning a grand graduation ceremony for the graduates of 'online one-year film production program' in June this year.

Talking to APP on Sunday, she said that PNCA Film section had started an "online one-year film production program" in the previous quarter.

"National and international faculty was a part of this program with students from all over the country," she said.

Dr. Fouzia said that the course was perceived as an online venture therefore, it remained undisturbed and went on.

She said that the first semester was successfully completed in January 2021.

"The second semester of the film production program had started on February 15, 2021," she added. She informed that new faculty was introduced for the second semester.

DG PNCA said the new faculty includes Lisa Lucas from USA, Sarmad Khoosat, Bilal Brohi, Imran Babur and Hina Faroqi.

She said all these instructors are highly experienced and experts in their perspective fields, adding that the course is going brilliantly.

