PNCA To Organize Program To Pay Tribute To Noor Jehan

Muhammad Irfan Published December 26, 2022 | 07:30 PM

PNCA to organize program to pay tribute to Noor Jehan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) will pay tribute to the Queen of Melody, Madam Noor Jehan here on December 27 in a musical program.

The show "Sada Hun Apnay Pyar Ki" will feature Ghazal, Geet, urdu and Punjabi Songs by Sitara Younas, Gulshan Jahan and Bano Rehmat while Ustad Raees Ahmed will give a violin performance.

"Personalities like Noor Jahan are born in centuries and Pakistani film industry is blessed to have the name of these personalities connected to it. Such artists are the academy of performing arts within themselves and no one can replace them," said Ayub Jamali, Director General, Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) while talking to APP.

He said that National Heritage and Culture Division and PNCA hold programs regularly to remember and acknowledge the services of artists and promote their art to the coming generations.

