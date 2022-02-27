UrduPoint.com

PNCA To Organize Puppet Show On Feb 28

Muhammad Irfan Published February 27, 2022 | 04:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) would showcased a Puppet Show on February 28 (Monday) aimed at entertaining the audience along with family and friends.

Talking to APP, official of PNCA, Masroor shah said the show featured folk dances, stories, theme-based speeches, and skits for children and adults the colorful puppet show revolved around current issues including gender disparity, contrariety in education, and environmental challenges and there will be an exclusive show for kids as well, which ensured infotainment according to the theme.

He said due to COVID-19, the puppet shows were being canceled, but the shows were scheduled four times a month as a regular feature by the National Puppet Theatre (NPT) of PNCA.

Such events provide the required boost to puppetry and help people, especially the younger generation to become aware of it.

The traditional art of puppetry was dying and PNCA has been struggling so long to revive this art adding that such events help in reviving this traditional art form the art of puppetry and puppet shows have long been a part of Pakistani culture,he added.

He said importance of puppetry was such beautiful and colorful art and an effort to bring back this art form can be useful both for entertainment and education purposes.

