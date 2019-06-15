UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PNCA To Organize Puppet Show On Saturday

Sumaira FH 12 hours ago Sat 15th June 2019 | 01:21 AM

PNCA to organize puppet show on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2019 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) would organize a puppet show for children on Saturday at its auditorium.

The National Puppet Theatre (NPT) of PNCA will showcase the skills of its puppeteers featuring vibrant costumed puppets and will present folk tales, skits, regional dances and national songs to provide infotainment.

The show will highlight various issues like health, education and environment etc.

Children along with parents are invited to attend the puppet show in free. The show is a regular feature of PNCA to promote culture and traditions among the children with understanding of their folk legacies which is an important part of their training.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education

Recent Stories

Balochistanâ€™s Dr Yarjan Abdul Samad becomes Paki ..

10 seconds ago

Russia Records 10 Ceasefire Breaches in Syria Over ..

2 minutes ago

Hong Kong leader says divisive extradition law wil ..

2 minutes ago

Excise and Narcotics Control Squad (ENCS) recover ..

2 minutes ago

Agriculture sector largely ignored in PML-N 10 yea ..

2 minutes ago

PM Imran to participate in parliamentary cricket w ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.