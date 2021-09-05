UrduPoint.com

PNCA To Organize Special Programs On Pakistan Defence Day

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 05th September 2021 | 02:40 PM

PNCA to organize special programs on Pakistan Defence Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) would organize special online programs to pay tribute to National heroes on Pakistan Defense Day to be observed on September 6.

According to PNCA, National songs programs would be presented, featuring renowned singers Mahmooda Qamar, Owais Niazi and Hameel Rajput.

A short stage play would also be presented titled "Wafah Ki Rahi". Renowned artists would perform in play including Anjum Habibi, Nargis Mansoor, Dildar Khan, Janat Khan, Abu Bakar Hussain and Namira Javed.

The online programs would commence on 11 am on the PNCA social media page. The online programs would be hosted by Manazer Hussain.

Related Topics

Pakistan Social Media Nargis September

Recent Stories

Saudi Air Defence intercepts three ballistic missi ..

Saudi Air Defence intercepts three ballistic missiles launched by Houthi militia

3 hours ago
 UAE, Brazil discuss cooperation in space field

UAE, Brazil discuss cooperation in space field

3 hours ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 220.3 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 220.3 million

3 hours ago
 Local Press: Digitisation will cement UAE&#039;s g ..

Local Press: Digitisation will cement UAE&#039;s growth

5 hours ago
 China reports 28 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

China reports 28 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2021

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.