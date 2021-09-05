PNCA to organize special programs on Pakistan Defence Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) would organize special online programs to pay tribute to National heroes on Pakistan Defense Day to be observed on September 6.

According to PNCA, National songs programs would be presented, featuring renowned singers Mahmooda Qamar, Owais Niazi and Hameel Rajput.

A short stage play would also be presented titled "Wafah Ki Rahi". Renowned artists would perform in play including Anjum Habibi, Nargis Mansoor, Dildar Khan, Janat Khan, Abu Bakar Hussain and Namira Javed.

The online programs would commence on 11 am on the PNCA social media page. The online programs would be hosted by Manazer Hussain.