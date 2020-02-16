PNCA to promote over 70 regional languages in literary festival

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :Director General of Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Dr. Fouzia Saeed Sunday said that the 5th edition of Pakistan Mother Languages Literature Festival, to be held on February 21 to 23 , was a venture with the aim to promote over 70 regional languages that depict linguistic diversity of Pakistan.

Addressing a press conference here at PNCA regarding Literature Festival, she aid that linguistic and cultural potential of Pakistan was not very well known and due to which we were not able to celebrate the diversity of the country which was a biggest strength as a nation.

"This festival provides a platform for celebrating all 70 plus languages of Pakistan and encourages language communities to take action for saving these languages from extinction", she added.

To a question, she said that this year's language festival had been designed especially to highlight the Kashmir issue as it was not just a political issue but the matter of cultural identification.

"PNCA has been organizing many events to highlight the Kashmir issue. We also celebrated Kashmir Solidarity week this month to underline this matter of human right violations", she added.

The 5th Pakistan Mother Languages Literature Festival will be held at Pakistan National Council of the Arts with the collaboration of Indus Cultural Forum and other institutions who have developed ambitious program with added attractions to mark success of the festival, which has become one of the key features of Federal Capital's cultural and literary scene.

Other partners and sponsors of the event include Foundation Open Society Institute (FOSI), Friedrich Naumann Foundation Pakistan (FNF), Alternative Research Initiative (ARI), Punjab Institute of Language, Art and Culture (PILAC), Culture Department, Government of Sindh, ECO Science Foundation, Pakistan Science Foundation, Society for Alternative Media and Research (SAMAR) and other organizations.

The festival that coincides with international mother languages day on 21st February, highlights the potential of Pakistan's linguistic and cultural diversity. More than 150 Writers, intellectuals, artists and activists from up to 20 Pakistani languages have been invited to take part in this year's festival.

Speaking at the occasion, Chairperson of Indus Cultural Forum, Niaz Nadeem said that there would be 20 diverse sessions in the festival comprising discussions, book launches, poetry recitations, music performances and theatrical performances.

Other attractions will include painting and antiques exhibitions, children's science fun activities and book stalls.

"We are striving for equal dignity and respect for all Pakistani languages as they represent rich heritage and folk wisdom of millions of Pakistanis" Niaz Nadeem said.

He said special attention had been given to the constitutional equality of all languages and sessions had been designed in that regard.

On this occasion, detailed agenda of the festival was released to media. In the agenda, details of each sessions have been provided for the benefit of audience who wish to attend the festival. The festival is free and open to all.