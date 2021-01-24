UrduPoint.com
PNCA To Start Music, Arts Classes From January 26

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has planned to start Music and Art classes  to attract aspirants of  Music lovers and art learners under the supervision of music professionals and master artisans of painting and calligraphy from January 26.                                                                          Competent musicians and skillful artisans in different specialized craft will impart  training to registered participants.

According to an official of PNCA, different classes will be held including singing, tabla, painting, calligraphy, photography, guitar, violin, rubab, keyboard, piano, flute, sitar, acting, and dance with professionally trained instructors.

       He said that the classes would continue in whole month of January and February.  He said that "these classes were an effort to promote music of all genres and crafts field along with polishing the creative skills of the young blood",.  We believe in giving musicians and artists the platform they need to grow and the inspiration they seek to realize their unique potential,he stated.

He said that any citizen can participate in these classes without any age bracket.

He said that registration of at least 10 participants will be obligatory to start a training course and interested individuals can get them enrolled by emailing to PNCA official.

