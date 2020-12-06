UrduPoint.com
PNCA To Start Photography Course From Dec 10

6th December 2020

PNCA to start photography course from Dec 10

ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) will start an online photography course to learn art of photography from Dec 10.                          The course was being aimed to provide an opportunity to communicate ideas, thoughts and feelings through art of photohraphy.

                                            A senior photographer, Khalid Hussain will be the trainer to offer professional photography to the enthusiast of learning.    According to an official, the timing of the classes will be from 10am to 12 am daily.                                         He said charges for students aged between 12 to 18 years would be Rs. 5000 and for adults it would be Rs. 7000.                                        "If you are not sure what to do at home during COVID-19 here is something PNCA is offering the best opportunity for you and your children to learn the art of photography", he stated.

