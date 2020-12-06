UrduPoint.com
PNCA To Start "Talent Hunt Program" To Discover Best Singers From Dec 11

ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has planned to start programme titled "Talent Hunt" to discover best singers and musicians from December 11 to 30.

Under the said programme online music and singing edition would be taken throughout December to discover best singer through competition.

Girls and boys aged between 15 to 20 will be eligible to participate in competition, an official said on Tuesday.

He said registration would start from December 7, adding that contestants could present national songs and Pakistani film songs.

A competition for playing instruments would be held for both boys and girls to present their skills in playing flute, tabla, guitar, violin, keyboard and harmonium,he added. "The programme provides a platform to the young enthusiast to discover and polish their talent in different art forms", he stated.

