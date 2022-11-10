UrduPoint.com

PNCA To Start Theater Workshop For Performing Art Lovers Tomorrow

Umer Jamshaid Published November 10, 2022 | 03:20 PM

PNCA to start Theater workshop for performing art lovers tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) will start a Theater Workshop for young and budding actors and performing art lovers here from November 11.

The PNCA along with senior artists and theater experts will organize this workshop to provide institutional support to the theater lovers of Pakistan and promotion of street theater as well, said Waqar Azeem, Program Organizer and mentor while talking to APP here Thursday.

The workshop would continue till November 27 while certificates would be given to the participants in a colorful concluding ceremony on November 30. Maximum 15 to 20 members would be selected to participate in this drama workshop. At the end of the workshop, there will be a street theater performance on the issues of persons with disabilities to be presented by the participants of the workshop.

The topics and content of the workshop includes introduction to the theater, universal principles of acting, history of theater and art of street theater, the relationship between acting and dancing, acerbating and miming, acting and overacting economy of gesture and voice, tools of acting, different limbs of body – their extremities and balance, body gustier movement and effect, balance and grace exercise, voice control, intonation and effect, breathing and use of throat, imagination, evolving of script, three different schools of thoughts (realism, symbolism and absurd), other tools like light, sound, set and makeup and how to use them in street theater, preparation of play project and presentation of play.

The acting course aims to utilize the energy of youth at a level of exploration with a proper platform for supporting their inner abilities. It is an attempt to explore the talent of amateur and budding artistes for promoting and preserving the rich culture of the country as well as to refine the talent of participants, he said.

