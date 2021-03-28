UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PNCA To Support Artist's Community Through Online Programs Amid COVID-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 28th March 2021 | 02:50 PM

PNCA to support artist's community through online programs amid COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :Director General Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), Dr. Fouzia Saeed has said PNCA has decided to continue online cultural programs to support artist's community, due to the current situation of third wave of COVID-19.

Talking to APP she said, "PNCA was making efforts to promote folk artists through online cultural events in the third wave of COVID-19 pandemic".

She said they have taken the decision as the artist community had faced many financial issues due to the postponement of many cultural events.

Renowned folk singer Qurban Niazi said the first phase of COVID-19 pandemic was worsen for the artist's community as their were lock down and restrictions.

He said later situation was improved but now again due to third wave of COVID-19 pandemic the artist's community were facing financial problems.

Another artist Iqbal Ali a renowned drummer said due to COVID-19 pandemic, the artist's community had gone through very difficult time during last year in 2020.

He said concerned departments at national and provincial level should plan to compensate artist's community in such challenging situations, adding that their work was severely affected.

Artist Jeway Lal said that COVID-19 pandemic badly affected their earnings due to which they had faced a lot of problems.

He said that there was no other option with them but to stay at home and wait for the improvement in situation.

Dr. Fouzia said that PNCA would continue its efforts to facilitate maximum artists in this testing time of COVID-19.

/778

Related Topics

Pakistan 2020

Recent Stories

ADFD allocates AED735 million to &#039;Abu Dhabi E ..

26 minutes ago

Mubadala to invest in premium ophthalmic lens inno ..

41 minutes ago

SZBA announces shortlists for ‘Contribution to D ..

1 hour ago

China reports 8 new COVID-19 cases, all from overs ..

1 hour ago

UAE, Tunisia discuss trade cooperation

1 hour ago

UAE condemns attempted drones attack on Saudi Arab ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.