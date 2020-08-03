ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :The National Council of the Arts(PNCA)'s efforts for enjoyment of festivities of Eid ul Azha online with celebraties' families and friends was widely appreciated by its online audiences.

While adopting the social distancing for Eid-ul-Azha gatherings, PNCA invited children of veteran film stars of Pakistani industry for online meet up through video calls for its program titled 'Eid Gup Shup'.

This initiative was taken by Director General Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Dr Fozia Saeed. She had online video calls sessions while having entertaining discussions with kids of big Names in the entertainment industry such as film stars Rani, Sabiha Khanum and Waheed Murad where they shared their memories growing up as stars' kids, said an official of PNCA.

Rabia Hassan, daughter of famous actress Rani, Sehrish Khan granddaughter of Sabiha khanum and Adil Murad, son of legendary Waheed Murad came live on PNCA's official Facebook page while conversing with Dr Fozia on three days of Eid respectively.

The live sessions of these discussions were held daily from the first day of Eid where star kids shared the memories associated with their celebrity parents and how it influenced their lives.

Dr. Fauzia Saeed highlighted the acting career of the actress Rani. Rabia Hassan also interest the viewers and listeners by remembering the moments she spent with her artistic mother. On the second day of Eid, actress Sabiha Khanum's granddaughter Sehrish Khan was invited as a guest in the Eid program. They were taken online from Virginia (USA).

Online audiences also posted their comments and questions in the comment section. Sehrish Khan and Rabia Hassan appreciated the efforts of the National Council of the Arts.