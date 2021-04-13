UrduPoint.com
PNG Schools To Reopen On April 19 Under COVID-19 Protocols

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 10:30 AM

PNG schools to reopen on April 19 under COVID-19 protocols

SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Primary and secondary schools throughout Papua New Guinea (PNG) are due to resume classes on April 19.

Police Commissioner and Controller of the PNG COVID-19 National Pandemic Response David Manning said on Tuesday the schools would adhere strictly to the COVID-19 measures.

Manning said they would embrace the "Niupela Pasin" (meaning the New Normal) going forward. That is a World Health Organization (WHO) initiative of adapting hygiene practices in daily life to reduce the risk of COVID-19 and other infectious diseases.

"Wearing of face masks must be strictly enforced in all schools," Manning said.

"Hand sanitizing or hand washing must also be maintained. Schools must also practice safe distancing. Any student who is sick must be discouraged from attending school until they have been cleared by the health authorities."As of last Sunday, the PNG COVID-19 statistics were 8,602 confirmed cases with 69 COVID-19 related deaths.

