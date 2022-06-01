UrduPoint.com

PNG To Set Up Regional Labs To Strengthen COVID-19 Response

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 01, 2022 | 12:10 PM

PNG to set up regional labs to strengthen COVID-19 response

SYDNEY, June 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) --:Papua New Guinea (PNG) will end its era of sending test samples outside the country after setting up PCR laboratories in its regional areas to speed up its COVID-19 response.

PNG Deputy Pandemic controller Daoni Esorom told local media outlet Loop PNG on Tuesday that the labs could conduct tests on not only the coronavirus, but also tuberculosis (TB), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) and other infectious diseases.

The labs, which will be set across the country, including New Guinea Islands, Momase Region, Southern Region and some highland areas, will cut down the turnaround times for COVID-19 results.

PNG has been sending its samples to Australia and Singapore for WGS results. PCR testing is the first step of Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS), the process by which new Variants of Concern (VoC) are uncovered.

"Clinical laboratories are of paramount importance in mitigating the COVID-19 pandemic and other further disease outbreaks and pandemics. From early diagnosis, clinical laboratories play a crucial role in monitoring disease progression and surveillance... assessing the prevalence of disease in the community," said Esorom.

