Poaching, hunting of rare wild species prevented during lockdown

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) :The Wildlife Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has prevented several attempts of hunting and poaching of rare wild species in different parts of the province by showing exceptional devotion to the cause of duty during the ongoing lockdown.

Taking advantage of slowdown of routine activities and closure of government offices in wake of coronavirus lockdown, the poachers and wildlife hunters had become actives for illegal hunting and trade of rare wild species in the province. Nonetheless, to their surprise, they found the concerned officials active even amid the lockdown to protect the wild species from illegal hunting and trade.

Talking to APP, Divisional Wildlife Officer Peshawar, Muhammad Niaz said, "During the lockdown period, started after mid-March to-date, we have made record seizures of wild species being smuggled to different parts of the province besides penalizing the illegal hunters". He said the brave staff of Wildlife Department are vigilant to combat all such illegal activities and are expressing zero tolerance to poaching and hunting.

On one hand, people are busy in fighting the pandemic of COVID-19 but on the other, some scrupulous elements are busy to take advantage of this situation. Sharing details of the seizures and arrests, Niaz said that the noted cased was that of the seizure of 65 Demoisell cranes at Darban area in D.I.Khan.

He said the seized birds were found tightened with ropes and face covered with cloths form an ambulance. The seizure was made on tip-off about smuggling of birds from D.I.Khan to Baluchistan for smuggling abroad. The smuggler was identified and an First Information Report was registered against him under the Wildlife and Biodiversity Act 2015, he added.

Niaz said the seized cranes were presently kept at enclosures in a wildlife park in D.I.Khan which would be released later. In a second seizure, action was taken against a hunter in D.I. Khan who after hunting of Rosy Starling uploaded the pictures on social media, he added.

Taking notice of illegal activity, the Wildlife Department with coordination and support of district administration, has launched search operation and arrested the person who was fined Rs. 70,000. The amount was collected and deposited in official kitty, he added.

In Shangla district, a young man after posting a picture of hunted rare bird on facebook, found the officials of the wildlife department and local police knocking the door of his house at Alpuri Tehsil of Shangla. The hunter admitted his offense and paid a sum of Rs. 12000 fine along with a pledge of not repeating the crime again.

The Chitral Wildlife Division has collected record revenue of Rs. 1151250.00 during the coronavirus lockdown, reflecting activeness of the staff and vigilance round the clock.

In Malakand division, Wildlife department officials foiled a bid to smuggle horned tailed lizard (known as Saand in local language). Extraction of lizard oil for cure of bone of joint pain is a routine practice. The cruel merchants break the backbone of the reptile to make it inactive and unable to escape.

Wildlife trader, a resident of Lower Dir, was arrested red-handed while attempting to smuggle five lizards. He was fined a sum of Rs. 21000. An offender in Abbotabad Wildlife Division was also caught red-handed on April 23, by the staff of Haripur Wildlife who was trying to capture partridges during the breeding season.

Niaz said that the breeding season of birds starts from February to April and during that time hunting is strictly prohibited. Sharing further details, he said in Swat, the Wildlife Division, has arrested three poacher of rare Koklass phesants who were put behind the bar in Bahrian Police Station. The Swat Wildlife Division has realized an amount of Rs. 1097350.00 by fining poachers and hunters during COVID-19 crisis, he added.

The Divisional Wildlife Officer of Mansera District, Taimoor Ali Shah said, "In a recent development, the Wildlife Department has explored a valuable population of rare cheer phesants in its natural habitat". He said that cheer phesant was very rare and indigenous specie which is on the verge of extinction in the country. However, due to captive breeding of the specie at Dhodial phesantary, the Wildlife Department has succeeded in maintaining its population.

Taimoor said apart from breeding season, hunting without getting any license or permit from Wildlife department is offence. The officials of Wildlife department are fully prepared for the cause of protection and safety of wild species, he added.