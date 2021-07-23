UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pochettino Pens New PSG Deal Despite Tricky Start To Reign

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 11:30 PM

Pochettino pens new PSG deal despite tricky start to reign

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :Paris Saint-Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino on Friday penned a one-year extension to his contract to stay with the French giants until 2023 despite a below-par start to his reign The Argentine took over from the sacked Thomas Tuchel in January but PSG were dethroned as champions by Lille and were knocked out in the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Their European campaign was ended by Manchester City but PSG saw off Barcelona and Bayern Munich on their way to the last-four.

PSG did win the French Cup with a 2-0 victory over Monaco.

"I'm really very happy, for myself and also for my staff," said former PSG captain Pochettino, who had been rumoured to be on the verge of quitting.

"It's very important for us to feel the confidence of the club and we will give our maximum so that the supporters are proud of Paris Saint-Germain.

"That's why we will try and reach our objectives all together, as one. Twenty years ago I was captain of this club and today I am the coach. It's a dream come true."PSG have been active in the transfer market this summer with midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum arriving from Liverpool, veteran defender Sergio Ramos from Real Madrid while goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma arrived from AC Milan on the back of helping Italy to the Euro 2020 title.

Pochettino's next challenge is to persuade star striker Kylian Mbappe with the world champion's contract due to expire in a year.

Related Topics

World Liverpool Lille Monaco Barcelona Italy Euro Turkish Lira January 2020 Market All From Real Madrid PSG Manchester City Bayern Coach AC Milan

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Indonesian President exchange E ..

3 hours ago

Al Dhaid Date Festival competitions attract high t ..

5 hours ago

DEWA’s SDME encourages teams to use latest techn ..

6 hours ago

UAE announces 1,521 new COVID-19 cases, 1,474 reco ..

6 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Police receive 38,000 emergency calls du ..

8 hours ago

FAO head urges G20 to invest in a healthy planet f ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.