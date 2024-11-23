Poet, columnist Jamiluddin Aali remembered

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) The ninth death anniversary of renowned poet, lyricist, columnist Nawabzada Mirza Jamiluddin Ahmed Khan, commonly known as Jamiluddin Aali, was observed here on Saturday.

He created several popular national songs including 'Jeevay Jeevay Pakistan'.

He was born in a literary family of Delhi in 1925. He wrote many books and many national songs.

Aali was honoured with Pride of Performance Award in 1991 and Hilal-e-Imtiaz in 2004. He passed away due to cardiac arrest on this day in 2015 at the age of 90.