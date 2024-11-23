Poet, Columnist Jamiluddin Aali Remembered
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 23, 2024 | 06:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) The ninth death anniversary of renowned poet, lyricist, columnist Nawabzada Mirza Jamiluddin Ahmed Khan, commonly known as Jamiluddin Aali, was observed here on Saturday.
He created several popular national songs including 'Jeevay Jeevay Pakistan'.
He was born in a literary family of Delhi in 1925. He wrote many books and many national songs.
Aali was honoured with Pride of Performance Award in 1991 and Hilal-e-Imtiaz in 2004. He passed away due to cardiac arrest on this day in 2015 at the age of 90.
Recent Stories
Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer
Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Shared Vision for Economic Growt ..
PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for Nov 24 protest
NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens convenience in Karachi
Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions T20 Cup
Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any protest, sit-in in Islamabad
Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over spread of HIV Aids among dial ..
PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel including FC deployed in Islamabad
No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s protest call
PTI says Islamabad march to be taken out at all costs
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 November 2024
More Stories From Miscellaneous
-
Iconic chocolatey hero Waheed Murad remembered3 minutes ago
-
Two-day Thar festival to be organized on Nov 297 hours ago
-
Renowned film artist Aslam Pervaiz remembered2 days ago
-
Neil Simon’s super hit play will be staged at NAPA from Nov 27 to 1 Dec2 days ago
-
Closing ceremony of the 'Jubilee Year' at St. Patrick’s Cathedral held5 days ago
-
Shafi Muhammad Shah remembered6 days ago
-
Empowering poor to alleviate pervasive menace of poverty6 days ago
-
GB festivals - a manifestation of rich cultural values6 days ago
-
St. Patrick’s School hosts a fun-filled 'Children’s Day' celebration7 days ago
-
Competitive higher education, still a challenge for our universities8 days ago
-
DEC Sanghar emphasizes importance of voting rights for citizens11 days ago
-
PAL condoles death of eminent poet Iqbal Sokri11 days ago