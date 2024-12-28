Poet Sheikh Ayaz Remembered
Sumaira FH Published December 28, 2024 | 06:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) The 27th death anniversary of renowned urdu and Sindhi poet, fiction writer, scholar, and educationist Shaikh Ayaz was observed here and across the country on Saturday.
Born as Mubarak Ali Shaikh on March 2, 1923, in Shikarpur, Shaikh Ayaz obtained a law degree after completing his graduation.
Throughout his literary career, he authored a total of 60 books.
In 1976, he was appointed as the Vice-Chancellor of Sindh University, reflecting his significant contributions to the field of education.
In recognition of his literary services, he was honored with the 'Sitara-e-Imtiaz' award.
He passed away on this day in 1997 in Karachi.
