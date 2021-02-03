UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Poets Laud Kashmiris Endurance Against Indian Forces Brutalities

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 06:50 PM

Poets laud Kashmiris endurance against Indian forces brutalities

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Poets paid glowing tribute to people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) for their ceaseless struggle and endurance, keeping their passion for freedom and self determination alive in the face of decades long Indian forces brutalities in the valley.

Poets presented their poems to honour Kashmiri peoples' struggle at a 'Mushaira' titled "Kashmir Burning" or (Kashmir Sulag Raha Hey), organized by Radio Pakistan Multan Wednesday that was part of Multan Radio's elaborate plan to express solidarity with the Kashmiris on Feb 5.

Noted poet and intellectual Qamar Raza Shahzad who presided the Mushaira said that Kashmiris of IIOJK were creating history of resistance against unprecedented cruelties of Indian forces.

He said that poets had been contributing in aid of this struggle since long and the process is ongoing till today.

Multan Radio Station Director Kausar Samreen, herself a poetess, conducted the Mushaira. She said that Multan Radio would continue to contribute to the struggle of Kashmiris.

Samreen said, Multan Radio has chalked out a marathon transmission plan dedicated to Kashmiris' struggle, adding that the Mushaira recorded today would go on air on Feb 5 at 10:05 p.m.

Poets condemned the brutalities of Indian forces and paid tribute to the bravery and steadfastness of Kashmiris through their poetry.

The poets who presented their poetry included Mah Rukh Hafeez, Dr Shahzada Waheed, Ajmal Mehdi, Saima Naureen Bukhari, Abbas Malik, Younis Adeem, NawazIsh Ali Nadeem, Shakir Hussain Shakir, Raziuddin Razi, Dr. Shozib Kazmi, and Qamar Raza Shahzad.

Producer Muhammd Ali Khan, executive producer Jafar Baloch, programme manager Riaz Mailsi, and other officials of Multan Radio were also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Multan Marathon Jammu Mailsi P

Recent Stories

International Day of Human Fraternity aims to prom ..

26 minutes ago

President Khalifa renews country&#039;s commitment ..

41 minutes ago

Tourists’ festivities reach climax at snow-clad ..

51 minutes ago

Aamir Khan leaves cell phone’ use to focus his p ..

51 minutes ago

Govt tables bill for 26th amendment in Constitutio ..

1 hour ago

United States And Pakistan Cooperate To Increase P ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.