Poets laud Kashmiris endurance against Indian forces brutalities

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Poets paid glowing tribute to people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) for their ceaseless struggle and endurance, keeping their passion for freedom and self determination alive in the face of decades long Indian forces brutalities in the valley.

Poets presented their poems to honour Kashmiri peoples' struggle at a 'Mushaira' titled "Kashmir Burning" or (Kashmir Sulag Raha Hey), organized by Radio Pakistan Multan Wednesday that was part of Multan Radio's elaborate plan to express solidarity with the Kashmiris on Feb 5.

Noted poet and intellectual Qamar Raza Shahzad who presided the Mushaira said that Kashmiris of IIOJK were creating history of resistance against unprecedented cruelties of Indian forces.

He said that poets had been contributing in aid of this struggle since long and the process is ongoing till today.

Multan Radio Station Director Kausar Samreen, herself a poetess, conducted the Mushaira. She said that Multan Radio would continue to contribute to the struggle of Kashmiris.

Samreen said, Multan Radio has chalked out a marathon transmission plan dedicated to Kashmiris' struggle, adding that the Mushaira recorded today would go on air on Feb 5 at 10:05 p.m.

Poets condemned the brutalities of Indian forces and paid tribute to the bravery and steadfastness of Kashmiris through their poetry.

The poets who presented their poetry included Mah Rukh Hafeez, Dr Shahzada Waheed, Ajmal Mehdi, Saima Naureen Bukhari, Abbas Malik, Younis Adeem, NawazIsh Ali Nadeem, Shakir Hussain Shakir, Raziuddin Razi, Dr. Shozib Kazmi, and Qamar Raza Shahzad.

Producer Muhammd Ali Khan, executive producer Jafar Baloch, programme manager Riaz Mailsi, and other officials of Multan Radio were also present.