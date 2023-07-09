Open Menu

Pogacar V Vingegaard Duel To 'explode' On Tour De France Volcano

Faizan Hashmi Published July 09, 2023 | 09:21 AM

Pogacar v Vingegaard duel to 'explode' on Tour de France volcano

Limoges, France, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :The struggle between two-time winner Tadej Pogacar and defending champion Jonas Vingegaard will be given a breathtaking backdrop Sunday as the peloton climbs the dormant Puy de Dome volcano.

A day after the Tour said goodbye to star sprinter Mark Cavendish after his crash, the drama shifts to a mouthwatering and much awaited venue.

Pogacar said Saturday he expects the stage to be "explosive" while his Danish rival said he had "never raced on such steep slopes".

The venue has been flagged as the Tour's top stage as much for its storied past as for its fearsome 13km slope topping out with 4km at 12 percent gradient.

The 182km race embarks from Saint-Leonard de Noblat, where one of the Tour's favourite sons Raymond Poulidor is buried.

Poulidor never won the Tour, finishing second three times and third on five occasions.

Back in 1964 he battled out a legendary duel with Jacques Anquetil, who lost out in their shoulder-to-shoulder ascent but went on to win his fifth Tour de France title that year.

Neither fans nor vehicles will be allowed on Puy de Dome's stark, steep upper reaches where pretenders will be brutally exposed to the elements.

Vingegaard goes into the stage in the overall leader's yellow jersey with a 25-second lead over the 2020 and 2021 champion Pogacar, who is second and wearing the best young rider's white jersey.

Everything is in place for a visually spectacular stage, with the hope for fireworks on the road as well.

"It will explode on the Puy de Dome," Pogacar predicted.

Riders will also have to battle stifling temperatures.

"The heat will suit Jonas better and so will the gradient," former rider Michael Rasmussen told AFP.

"He might put 30 seconds or so into Pogacar, not much more.

"I rode it yesterday but they wouldn't let me up the last 4km, we took the little train, it's lovely and the views are amazing." The volcano is a world heritage site and the Tour organisers have long plotted a way to place it on the itinerary again.

"This corresponds to our desire to give the mountains back to the champions," said race director Christian Prudhomme.

"There's a lot of emotion for us because it's a dream that we've had in our heads for years." As for the struggle between the two key pretenders, the legend surrounding the location is not lost on Prudhomme.

"The duel is good for the Tour de France, it adds to the thrill."This will be the first time in 35 years the Tour de France takes on the Puy de Dome.

Related Topics

World France Vehicles Road Young Lead SITE Sunday 2020 Christian From Best Top Race

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 July 2023

18 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 09 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 09 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

23 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed condoles Abdullah Moh ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed condoles Abdullah Mohamed Saeed Al Dhaheri on his m ..

9 hours ago
 Global economic outlook improving, albeit to a low ..

Global economic outlook improving, albeit to a low growth recovery: OECD’s lat ..

11 hours ago
 Wildfires in Canada have broken records for area b ..

Wildfires in Canada have broken records for area burned, evacuations and cost, o ..

11 hours ago
 Commando Group reigns supreme on Day 2 of AJP Tour ..

Commando Group reigns supreme on Day 2 of AJP Tour UAE National Jiu-Jitsu Champi ..

11 hours ago
Afridi's heartfelt wishes for daughter blossom on ..

Afridi's heartfelt wishes for daughter blossom on social media

15 hours ago
 PCB Chairman, Babar Azam engage in telephonic conv ..

PCB Chairman, Babar Azam engage in telephonic conversation

16 hours ago
 Dubai Smart Police Stations set new record with 65 ..

Dubai Smart Police Stations set new record with 65K transactions in H1 2023

16 hours ago
 San Sebastián Racecourse in Madrid to host the Sh ..

San Sebastián Racecourse in Madrid to host the Sheikh Zayed Zayed bin Sultan Cu ..

17 hours ago
 MENA Solar Conference to focus on six innovative r ..

MENA Solar Conference to focus on six innovative research areas with the partici ..

17 hours ago
 Court declares Thoshakhana case against PTI chief ..

Court declares Thoshakhana case against PTI chief maintainable

18 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous