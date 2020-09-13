Pogacar wins, Bernal destroyed on first major Tour mountain stage

Culoz, France, Sept 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :Ineos leader Egan Bernal's defence of the Tour de France was left in tatters after he lost several minutes on Sunday, as rookie Slovenian Tadej Pogacar won stage 15.

Jumbo-Visma's Primoz Roglic retained the overall lead after the 17km ascent of the Grand Colombier mountain as his key challenger Bernal slipped to over eight minutes behind in the yellow jersey standings.