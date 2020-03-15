UrduPoint.com
Pogba Makes Coronavirus Fund-raising Pledge

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 10:40 PM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :Manchester United star Paul Pogba has promised to financially support the fight to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Pogba has organised a fundraising page on Facebook and the France midfielder will double the amount raised if the target of £27,000 is reached.

World Cup winner Pogba, who had his 27th birthday on Sunday, wrote: "It's my birthday and I'm always grateful that me, my family and friends are healthy. Nonetheless, not everybody is in good health right now.

"The Coronavirus pandemic is affecting the health and lives of many, including children. The impact of a large-scale outbreak, especially on poor and vulnerable children, can be immense.

"UNICEF is helping prevent the spread of Coronavirus by supplying vital medical supplies, consulting with communities and implementing prevention campaigns.

"It is a priority to stop the spread of this new virus, and the misinformation that's spreading alongside it.

"At times like this we need to come together. With your help, I am hoping today to raise £27,000 to help fight this war and I will double the amount if we reach the goal.

"If we manage to reach our target, it will be enough to provide 333,332 pairs of disposable gloves for health workers, 2,777 surgical masks to help prevent the disease spreading further and 9,615 sets of vented goggles.

"Any amount will be welcome to help fight this war against COVID19. Thank you for all the support. Stay safe."Pogba's appeal had raised over £2,000 within hours of being launched.

