UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pogba Named As Sub For Man United At Watford

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 22nd December 2019 | 10:30 PM

Pogba named as sub for Man United at Watford

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) :Fit-again Paul Pogba was named among the Manchester United substitutes for their Premier League game at Watford on Sunday.

The France midfielder has been missing since September 30 following a combination of an ankle injury and illness but was included in the squad that travelled.

United's preparations were disrupted as their team coach arrived at Vicarage Road less than an hour before the 1400 GMT kick-off.

Nigel Pearson named an unchanged XI for his first home game in charge of bottom side Watford as he looked to build on a strong display in a defeat to league-leaders Liverpool last weekend.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said: "It is very important that we have everyone fit and available.

"Paul, obviously, is one of our best players when he is in form and he is back in the squad today.

"He has got an influence off the pitch as well, because he is a good character in and around the place."

Related Topics

France Road Liverpool Manchester United September Sunday Best Premier League Coach

Recent Stories

Wasl starts handover of Gardenia Townhomes on sche ..

33 minutes ago

Members of Consultative Council for Children prese ..

2 hours ago

Etisalat signs on as exclusive partner of AWST 202 ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with taskforce teams of ..

2 hours ago

Sultan bin Khalifa hails achievements of Abu Dhabi ..

3 hours ago

Oasis Hospital in Al Ain renamed &#039;Kanad Hospi ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.