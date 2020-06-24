UrduPoint.com
Pogba To Make First Man Utd Start Since September

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 09:40 PM

Pogba to make first Man Utd start since September

Manchester, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Paul Pogba will make his first Manchester United start since September after being named in the team to face Sheffield United in Wednesday's Premier League clash.

France midfielder Pogba has made only nine appearances in all competitions this season after an injury-ravaged campaign.

He had been sidelined since Boxing Day after suffering a serious ankle problem.

But the World Cup winner came off the bench to deliver an influential cameo in United's 1-1 draw at Tottenham on Friday in their first match since the coronavirus hiatus.

Pogba won the penalty that Bruno Fernandes converted to give United a point.

That was enough to convince United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to start Pogba for the Blades' visit to Old Trafford.

It will give Solskjaer a chance to see if Pogba, who he recently labelled "one of the best players in the world", can gel with Fernandes, the Portugal midfielder who has been a big hit since his January move from Sporting Lisbon.

Pogba's last start came in a 1-1 draw against Arsenal on September 30.

"He's delighted to be back on the pitch, he's had a nine, 10-month injury nightmare, it's not been like you're out for 10 months, it's like he's almost back," Solskjaer said of Pogba.

"Now finally he's back playing, I'm sure everyone can see he's got great hunger for the game."

