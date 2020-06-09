UrduPoint.com
'Pointer Sisters' Founding Member Bonnie Dead At 69

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 09:10 AM

'Pointer Sisters' founding member Bonnie dead at 69

San Francisco, June 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Bonnie Pointer, one of the four original members of The Pointer Sisters sibling musical group, has died at the age of 69, a statement on the group's website said Monday.

The sisters -- Bonnie, Anita, Ruth and the late June -- began singing in their father's church in Oakland, California, and rose to fame in the 1970s.

Their songs included hits such as "I'm So Excited" and "Jump (For My love)." The quartet won the first of three Grammy Musical Awards for their 1975 hit song "Fairytale." The song, co-written by Bonnie and her sister Anita, won in the Best Country Duo or Group category and was later recorded by Elvis Presley.

Bonnie Pointer left the group in the mid-1970s for a Motown solo career, and her biggest solo was the 1978 hit "Heaven Must Have Sent You.""Because of Bonnie's talent, drive and determination the multi-Grammy winning Pointer Sisters exist and have had the great fortune of spending two decades at the top of the charts and close to 50 years performing to sold out audiences around the world," the group statement read.

"Our family is devastated," Anita Pointer told CNN in a statement. "On behalf of my siblings and I and the entire Pointer family, we ask for your prayers at this time."

