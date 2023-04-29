UrduPoint.com

Poland Announces $2.4 Bn Air Defence Deal With Europe's MBDA

Sumaira FH Published April 29, 2023 | 12:10 AM

Poland announces $2.4 bn air defence deal with Europe's MBDA

Warsaw, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ) :Poland on Friday announced it had signed a £1.9-billion ($2.4-billion) air defence deal with the UK arm of Europe's MBDA, which will provide missiles and missile launchers.

The government of the EU member -- one of the staunchest supporters of war-torn Ukraine since Russia's invasion more than a year ago -- said the deal would boost Poland's aerial defence.

It concerns "the supply of 44 iLaunchers and several hundred CAMM missiles as well as accompanying equipment", Poland's armament agency said.

"The value of the order is around £1.9 billion... Deliveries of the military equipment will take place in 2025-2029," it added.

Missile maker MBDA called the deal "the largest European short-range air defence acquisition programme in NATO".

The missiles and missile launchers will go "to support Poland's modernisation and manufacture of a total of 22 PILICA+ air defence batteries." A Downing Street press release said British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hailed the "landmark deal... as a major boost for Euro-Atlantic security".

It added that Poland already uses MBDA's CAMM.

"It is already deployed to Poland with the British Army to protect its airspace following (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's barbaric invasion of Ukraine," Sunak's office said.

Polish Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak tweeted that the deal would "reinforce Poland's aerial defence capacity".

Downing Street added on Twitter that "the deal will support 500 jobs, helping to grow the economy and provide critical defence infrastructure for Poland".

Poland, which borders both Russia and Ukraine, fears being a future target of Putin's aggression.

Warsaw has urged its NATO and EU allies to ramp up military aid to Ukraine and has also stepped up its own arms purchases.

Poland recently signed a batch of deals to boost its defence capabilities, including with the United States and South Korea.

The EU member spent the equivalent of 2.4 percent of its GDP on the military last year, the third-highest percentage among NATO countries, according to figures from the transatlantic alliance.

This year, Poland's military spending is due to reach three percent of GDP, according to the budget.

