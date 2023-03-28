UrduPoint.com

Poland Beat Albania In Euro 2024 Qualifier

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 28, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Poland beat Albania in Euro 2024 qualifier

WARSAW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) --:Karol Swiderski's goal gave Poland a 1-0 victory in their Euro 2024 qualifier against Albania in Warsaw on Monday.

Poland returned to winning ways after having lost 3-1 against the Czech Republic in the first round of matches in Fernando Santos' first match in charge of Poland.

Robert Lewandowski and his teammates took the initiative from the very beginning but they had a problem creating chances, and it took them over 40 minutes to break the deadlock. Winger Jakub Kaminski hit the post from distance but Swiderski tapped in the rebound from close range to put Poland ahead.

After the break, Sylvinho's team tried to level the result but Wojciech Szczesny saved two dangerous shots from Kristjan Asllani. In the closing stages, Myrto Uzuni could have snatched a point for Albania, but the 27-year-old missed the target.

"I'm happy that I scored and that we won the game. We have a new coach so we need time, but in the first half we showed some good football. I'm glad that after the defeat against the Czech Republic, we replied in a good way. Booking a ticket for Euro 2024 is the only scenario we have in our heads," Swiderski said afterwards.

