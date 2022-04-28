Poland, Bulgaria get gas from EU neighbours

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :Poland and Bulgaria are now receiving gas from their EU neighbours after Russia's state energy giant Gazprom turned off the taps, European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen said.

"We will ensure that Gazprom's decision has the least possible impact on European consumers," von der Leyen said.

Speaking in Chile, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Gazprom's move was "an act of aggression" and would "only accelerate Europe's conversion to green energies, which do not create dependencies".

Gazprom has announced the halt of gas to both Poland and highly dependent Bulgaria after not receiving payment in rubles from the two EU members.

President Vladimir Putin said last month that Russia would no longer accept payments in currencies other than the ruble in retaliation for the West's economic sanctions against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.