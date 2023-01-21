UrduPoint.com

Poland 'convinced' Allies Will Provide Leopard Tanks To Ukraine

Faizan Hashmi Published January 21, 2023 | 12:40 AM

Poland 'convinced' allies will provide Leopard tanks to Ukraine

Ramstein Air Base, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :Polish Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Friday he was "convinced" Ukraine's Western allies would manage to form a coalition to provide Leopard tanks to the war-torn country.

"I am convinced the formation of this coalition will be a success," he told reporters on the sidelines of a crucial US-led meeting on boosting military aid to Ukraine at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

"This hope comes from the fact that defence ministers from 15 countries met on the sidelines of today's conference and we discussed this matter," he added.

Blaszczak said he was on his way to meet his German colleague and they would address the issue.

Kyiv wants the powerful Leopard tanks to press offensives against Russian troops, but the Kremlin has warned their delivery by the West would amount to an "extremely dangerous" escalation.

Poland and other countries such as Finland have their own stocks of the German-made Leopards yet they would need Germany's approval to send them.

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius told reporters earlier on Friday: "We still cannot say when a decision will be taken, and what the decision will be, when it comes to the Leopard tank."He also denied accusations that Germany alone was blocking tank deliveries.

Related Topics

Defence Minister Ukraine Russia German Germany Finland Tank Stocks From

Recent Stories

UN experts call collapse of Afghan legal system 'h ..

UN experts call collapse of Afghan legal system 'human rights catastrophe'

1 hour ago
 Initiate dialogue, diplomacy to resolve Ukraine is ..

Initiate dialogue, diplomacy to resolve Ukraine issue: Minister for Foreign Affa ..

1 hour ago
 Poland to Release Mobile App for Residents Showing ..

Poland to Release Mobile App for Residents Showing Nearest Bomb Shelter - Fire S ..

1 hour ago
 US Senators Express Opposition to Gas Stove Ban, R ..

US Senators Express Opposition to Gas Stove Ban, Request Clarity From Regulator ..

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan has audacity to blame PDM govt for econ ..

Imran Khan has audacity to blame PDM govt for economic crisis: Senator Siddiqui

1 hour ago
 Majority of Scots Would Vote Against Independence ..

Majority of Scots Would Vote Against Independence If Referendum Held Now - Poll

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.