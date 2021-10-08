Poland court ruling 'attack against EU': French minister

Paris, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :A landmark ruling by Poland's top court rejecting the supremacy of EU law marks an "attack against the EU", France's Europe Minister Clement Beaune said on Friday.

"It is very serious... there is the risk of a de-facto exit" of Poland from the EU, he told the BFM-TV broadcaster in an interview, adding "I do not want the exit of Poland".