Open Menu

Poland Detains Russian Ice Hockey Player On Spy Charges

Faizan Hashmi Published June 30, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Poland detains Russian ice hockey player on spy charges

Warsaw, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2023 ) :Poland said Friday it had arrested a Russian ice hockey player on suspicion of having spied for Moscow while playing for a Polish club.

The Kremlin said it was awaiting information from its diplomats in Poland, which it accused of having a "frenzied Russophobic position." Relations between Warsaw and Moscow have been historically strained but have reached new lows since Russia invaded Ukraine, with Poland being one of Kyiv's staunchest allies.

Poland did not name the man, saying only he was arrested in the Silesian region in southern Poland.

Russian state media published his name as Maxim Sergeyev, who played for Zaglebie Sosnowiec in the south-western Polish city of Sosnowiec.

"The detained man is a professional athlete from a first division hockey club," said a Polish government statement, adding that the Russian national, living in Poland since 2021, was charged with espionage and remanded in custody for three months.

"On the territory of Poland, he carried out tasks for foreign intelligence, including identification of critical infrastructure in several regions," the statement added.

Although it announced the case Friday, Warsaw said the man was arrested on June 11.

According to the national prosecutor's office, the detained man is the 14th person arrested as part of an investigation into a "spy ring collaborating with Russian special services".

"The suspects, identified as foreigners from across the eastern border, carried out intelligence as well as propaganda activities against Poland," the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

Among their activities were "monitoring of railway routes" and spreading "propaganda against NATO, Poland and the Polish government's policy", it said.

Related Topics

Hockey NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia Man Warsaw Poland June Border Media From Government

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Congo on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Congo on Independence Day

1 hour ago
 DEWA sponsors sports treatment hall for people of ..

DEWA sponsors sports treatment hall for people of determination at Senses

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2023

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

7 hours ago
 UAE Leaders send condolences to Saudi King on deat ..

UAE Leaders send condolences to Saudi King on death of Prince Saud bin Abdullah

16 hours ago
 Sports championships benchmark standard for gaugin ..

Sports championships benchmark standard for gauging athletes&#039; performance: ..

17 hours ago
Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates new Greek FM

Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates new Greek FM

17 hours ago
 UAE Leaders congratulate President of Seychelles o ..

UAE Leaders congratulate President of Seychelles on Independence Day

17 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler exchanges Eid greetings with well-wi ..

Sharjah Ruler exchanges Eid greetings with well-wishers

18 hours ago
 Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns bu ..

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns burning copies of Holy Quran in ..

18 hours ago
 UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with ..

UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with Turkish President, Kuwaiti Pr ..

20 hours ago
 Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Crown Prince

Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Crown Prince

21 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous