Poland Eases Restrictions, Reintroduces Quarantine For Travelers

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 06:20 PM

WARSAW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) --:Poland started to ease restrictions on businesses further on Saturday amid dropping COVID-19 infection numbers across the country.

Starting Saturday, all public transport can run at full capacity, provided passengers wear face masks. Places of worship, cinemas and theaters are allowed to fill 75 percent of their normal capacity, up from 50 percent when they reopened on May 15. Hotels can now book up to 75 percent of their total rooms, not counting children under the age of 12 Sporting events and concerts are allowed to receive up to 50 percent of total venue capacity, while discos and dancing clubs can reopen for up to 150 guests.

The Polish government has also adopted the definition the European Union uses for people being fully vaccinated. A person is considered fully vaccinated 14 days after receiving their last dose, the government announced on its website.

While relaxing most restrictions, the Polish government on Thursday reintroduced a mandatory 10-day quarantine period for travelers coming from countries outside of the Schengen zone out of fear of the Delta variant of the coronavirus. The coronavirus mutation, which was first detected in India, is thought to be more contagious than the Alpha variant, which was first detected in Britain.

