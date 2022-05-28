UrduPoint.com

Poland Embassy Organizes Musical Evening To Show Solidarity With Ukraine

Faizan Hashmi Published May 28, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Poland Embassy organizes musical evening to show solidarity with Ukraine

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :The Embassy of Poland organized a musical evening and exhibition to show solidarity with Ukraine in Islamabad at the residence of the Polish Ambassador.

The event was organized in collaboration with the Czech Republic and Ukraine's embassies and attended by many ambassadors of European countries.

Addressing the audience, Polish Ambassador Maciej Pisarski said that this evening's celebrations were meant to show solidarity with Ukraine.

"The Ukrainian people are fighting not only for their freedom but also for ours," said the ambassador adding that their courage and determination were remarkable.

The Polish and Czech Republic artists also performed at the event. Moreover, the Poland embassy also held an exhibition dedicated to Polish and Ukraine's bilateral relations.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Republic of Poland has become Ukraine's most important economic partner in Central Europe.

