Poland expels three Russian diplomats for 'hostile actions'

Warsaw, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :Poland on Thursday said it had expelled three Russian diplomats, following similar decisions taken by the United States over what Warsaw called "hostile actions" by Moscow.

Expressing its "full solidarity" with the sanctions and diplomat expulsions announced by the US earlier Thursday, the Polish foreign ministry said that "the decisions jointly made and agreed upon (by) allies constitute the most appropriate response to the hostile actions by the Russian Federation."