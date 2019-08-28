Poland feeling its WWII wounds seeks German reparations 80 years on

Warsaw, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :Eighty years after the first Nazi bombs fell on Poland, echoes of the blasts can be heard in the bickering between Warsaw and Berlin over the possibility of billions of Euros in war reparations.

It was only recently that the neighbours, allies within NATO and the European Union, had appeared to have turned the page on World War II.

But that changed with the 2015 election of Poland's Law and Justice (PiS) party, which sees wariness of the EU and Germany as a useful political tool. And the right-wing party has reopened discussion on reparations.

"Poland has yet to receive proper compensation from Germany... We lost six million people over the course of the war -- many more than did countries that received major reparations," Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said earlier this month.

"It's not fair.

This can't continue." PiS leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski relaunched the issue in 2017, and since then, a parliamentary commission has been working on a new analysis of the extent of Poland's wartime human and material losses.

The figures could be even higher than those drawn up by Poland in 1947, which are equivalent to around $850 billion (750 billion euros) today, according to the commission head, PiS lawmaker Arkadiusz Mularczyk.

"It's been so many years since the war ended and Germany hasn't reflected on its past. It's more concerned with the stability of its budget than with observing the democratic guidelines of the rule of law and respecting human rights," Mularczyk told AFP.

He claims "discrimination," saying Germany provides compensation to other war victims while there are still Poles alive "who experienced the same suffering as the Jewish nation."