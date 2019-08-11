Poland honours WWII group accused of Nazi collaboration

(@imziishan)

Warsaw, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2019 ) :Officials from Poland's ruling right-wing party attended a controversial ceremony Sunday to honour a group of underground fighters accused of collaborating with the Nazis during World War II.

The event commemorating 75 years since the formation of the Swietokrzyska Brigade was organised by the veterans' affairs office and held under the auspices of President Andrzej Duda.

Opposition politicians and descendants of resistance fighters denounced Duda for backing the tribute, while Poland's chief rabbi Michael Schudrich said he felt "insulted" by an invitation to attend.

"There have been attempts to divide the veteran community," veterans' affairs chief Jan Kasprzyk was quoted as saying by the Polish news agency PAP.

"But it is impossible to divide the veteran community, because you all fought for the same thing: a free Poland," he told attendees Sunday.

Last week, he denied the unit had ever worked with the Nazis.

The unit was part of the National Armed Forces (NSZ), a WWII underground ultra-nationalist and anti-communist armed group that fought the Nazis, the Red Army as well as the Polish communist anti-Nazi resistance.

The brigade has been accused of collaborating with the Nazis against the Soviets as the Red Army advanced from the east across Polish territory towards the end of the war.

The brigade was at odds with and refused to join the Home Army (AK), the main Polish underground anti-Nazi resistance that was allied with Poland's government in exile in London.

Last year, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki drew criticism at home and in Israel when he became the first Polish official to publicly recognise the Swietokrzyska Brigade by laying flowers on the graves of members near Munich.