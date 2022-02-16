UrduPoint.com

Poland, Hungary Risk Funding Slashes After EU Rule-of-law Decision

Published February 16, 2022

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :The EU's top court on Wednesday rejected a challenge by Poland and Hungary to a mechanism allowing Brussels to slash funding to member states that flout democratic standards.

The judgment exposes Poland and Hungary -- seen as democratic backsliders in the 27-nation bloc -- to the risk of seeing money cut from the billions in EU funding they receive.

The two countries responded immediately with fury. Both are expected to mount further legal battles against it.

Poland called it "an attack on our sovereignty" while Hungary slammed it as a "political decision".

In its judgment, the European Court of Justice (ECJ) said that all EU member states had signed up to the bloc's "common values.

.. such as the rule of law and solidarity" and that the European Union "must be able to defend those values".

It dismissed Poland and Hungary's arguments that their rights under EU treaties were being violated by a "conditionality mechanism" that came into force just over a year ago.

Instead it stated that the EU's budget -- which covers seven-year stretches and amounts to two trillion Euros ($2.3 trillion) for 2021-2027, including 800 billion euros in coronavirus recovery spending -- "is one of the principal instruments for giving practical effect" to EU solidarity.

